Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $54.01. Approximately 1,890,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,092,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $90,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

