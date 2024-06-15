Roth Capital Weighs in on Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

MNST stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

