Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.