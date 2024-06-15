Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 20.0 %
Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Roth Ch Acquisition V
