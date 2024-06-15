Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.