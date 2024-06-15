Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rubrik traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 594,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,325,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

