Ryan J. Faulkingham Buys 5,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.5 %

CODI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

