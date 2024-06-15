Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sacks Parente Golf in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sacks Parente Golf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf ( NASDAQ:SPGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

