Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

