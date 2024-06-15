Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $492.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.41.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 45.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $452.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $302.35 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

