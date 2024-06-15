Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,829,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $231.89 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

