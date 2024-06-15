SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $216.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.87. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SAP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.