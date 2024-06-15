Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.