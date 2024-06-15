Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,626,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

