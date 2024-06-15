Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,104 Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $310.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

