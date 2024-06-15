Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 531 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $579.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $580.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

