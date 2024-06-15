Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of -398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

