Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,241.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $84.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

