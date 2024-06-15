Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

