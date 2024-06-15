Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,635 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,931,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

