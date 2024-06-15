Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,051 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

