Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 526.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,209,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,910,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,173,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $814,003,000 after buying an additional 747,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

