Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 328,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FALN opened at $26.33 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

