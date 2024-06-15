Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.87 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.