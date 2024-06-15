Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NYSE:IR opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

