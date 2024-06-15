Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

