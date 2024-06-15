Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.