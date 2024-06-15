Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 393,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

