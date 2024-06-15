Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,758,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

