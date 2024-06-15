Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

