Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

