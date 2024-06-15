Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.50 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

