Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Five Below by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 443,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

