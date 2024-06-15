Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

