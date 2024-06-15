Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 500,315 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 11.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,573,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.64 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

