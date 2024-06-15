Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
