Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
