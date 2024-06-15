Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

