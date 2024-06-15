Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,562 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

