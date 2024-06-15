Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,651 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $22,038,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.