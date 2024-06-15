Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 954 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $155.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.41 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

