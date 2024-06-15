Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $165,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

