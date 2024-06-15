Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $210.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

