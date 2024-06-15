Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $24,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $534.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

