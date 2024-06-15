Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

