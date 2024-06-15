Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 33,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after buying an additional 2,512,791 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

