Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Steven Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Semrush Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Semrush stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.22 and a beta of 1.64.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
