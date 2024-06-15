Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

