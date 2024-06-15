SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
