SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

