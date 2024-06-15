Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 15.3% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. 164,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 148,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sernova
Sernova Stock Down 5.6 %
Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sernova
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.