Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 15.3% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. 164,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 148,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sernova Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

