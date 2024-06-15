Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 379,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 972,987 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 635,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.